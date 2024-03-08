“In terms of collaboration and design, this is No. 1, ahead of the PRS Silver Sky”: John Mayer has designed a luxury watch – and ranks it a higher career achievement than the Silver Sky

Move over signature guitars, for the era of signature watches is here, with John Mayer recently announced as “Creative Conduit” for Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet.

In collaboration with AP, the musician/horology-enthusiast has unveiled a new limited-edition 41mm Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar which spent 3 years in the making, a designing feat he rates above all his guitar designs, including the PRS Silver Sky.

“I thought this about guitars before,” Mayer tells GQ. “But I think I’ve created something that will outlive me. And this is the first time I can be sure of that.”

He adds: “I’ve gotten to a place now where I can build longevity into what I’m designing so when it comes to collaboration and design, I would say this is No 1. No 2 would be the PRS Silver Sky guitar.”

Describing the opportunity as “the honour of a lifetime”, the musician adds that the watch has been “in the pipeline for so long that it was going on in the background as the [2020] G Shock was being designed.”

With just 200 pieces released, Mayer’s new Royal Oak, featuring an 18k white gold case and a blue ‘Crystal Sky’ dial, will set you back $180,700 — that’s more than 50 signature Silver Sky guitars, to put things into perspective.

Elsewhere in the interview, the artist also admits that he’s “met more young musicians through their love of watches” than he has through playing music. A role he shares with fellow pop star Ed Sheeran, says Mayer, who has 15 years of watch collecting and knowledge under his belt.

In other news, John Mayer recently confirmed that Dead & Company are performing a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere this year. The supergroup – comprising Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Mickey Hart as well as Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane – will be playing 18 dates over six consecutive weeks between 16 May and 22 June.

Ticket sales are now ongoing. For more information, head to Dead & Company’s website.