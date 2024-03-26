logo
Joni Mitchell follows Neil Young in returning to Spotify over two years after taking music off the streaming platform

You can listen to classic albums like Blue and Hejira on Spotify once again.

Joni Mitchell performing live

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images

 
Days after Neil Young returned to Spotify, Joni Mitchell has now followed suit.

The legendary singer-songwriter removed her music from the streaming platform over two years ago, alongside Young, citing what they described as COVID-19 vaccine misinformation being allowed to spread there.

In January 2022, Young said that he was pulling his music from Spotify due to its hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, as he joined over 270 scientists and healthcare professionals of accusing it of spreading misinformation.

A few days later, Mitchell did the same, writing in a post on her website at the time, “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Young allowed his music to return to Spotify recently as Rogan’s podcast is no longer exclusive to Spotify, saying, “My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify.”

For her part, Mitchell has not yet released a statement herself, with the latest news on her website being about her induction into the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. But, regardless of her reasoning, we can now enjoy her classic tracks on Spotify as though they never went away.

And she’s been busy of late. Earlier this month, Mitchell, who turned 80 in November, covered I’m Still Standing alongside Brandi Carlile and Annie Lennox at the Gershwin Prize concert to honour Elton John and Bernie Taupin – she won the Gershwin prize herself last year too.

Last month, she performed at the Grammys for the first time – an impressive achievement particularly considering that she only returned to live performance in July 2022 after a brain aneurysm ruptured in 2015.

