Kiko Loureiro and Plini team up to write and record a song in a day

Former Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared a video of him and Plini writing and recording a song in the space of a single day.

The pair had never met before filming the 22-minute video, which was made to showcase the new Archetype: Plini X update to the Neural DSP plugin (which is used as an interface by the two guitarists). They got started at 4:30am and are followed working on licks and bouncing ideas off each other throughout the day.

“We started five hours ago, and it was the first time we’d ever met before,” says Loureiro at the beginning of the video. “It was a risky thing to come here and maybe nothing happens, but it’s fun.”

Plini wields his Strandberg Sälen, while Loureiro is seen using his Ibanez Prestige, and the resulting song combining the best of their talents is titled Out Of The Void.

“We just started noodling and I liked the tonality of your playing and was like, ‘We should use that’,” Plini says of the song’s creation. Later on, Plini says to Loureiro: “Are you improvising? Damn, you’re good!”

The drums were recorded at a later date by Angra’s Bruno Valverde, while Arch Echo guitarist Adam Bentley handled mixing and mastering.

Loureiro appeared to have made an official departure from Megadeth in November after nine years, having announced in September that he would be taking a hiatus from the band over family matters. He later said he would be extending his break from the band into 2024.

He recently revealed that he had suggested Marty Friedman return to the band to replace him before scouting and selecting his eventual replacement, Teemu Mäntysaari. The Finnish virtuoso filled in for Loureiro during his leave of absence and has now been inducted into the band as a permanent member.