Kirk Hammett confirms Metallica reference the Batman theme tune on Shadows Follow

Kirk Hammett has confirmed that a riff he plays in Metallica track Shadows Follow does in fact take inspiration from the theme tune of the 1960s Batman TV series, which saw the superhero portrayed by actor Adam West.

The track is housed on the latest Metallica record, 72 Seasons, which landed earlier this year in April. The release marked their eleventh studio album.

If you listen closely to the guitar part around the 4:20 timestamp, you might just hear the famous little “na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na” associated with the DC Comics superhero.

Fans had been speculating about the similarities between the riff and the signature Batman sound online, and as it just so happens it was fully intentional.

In an interview for the new print edition of Total Guitar, Hammett was asked about the riff: “That’s really funny, because we called that riff ‘The Batman Riff’,” he says. “And I know exactly what you are talking about.”

Also in the end of year issue of TG, Hammett shared his opinion that to most listeners, guitar solos aren’t that memorable. The guitarist was criticised by fans over his solo in the album’s first single, Lux Æterna.

“I hate to say it for all your readers out there, but non-musicians, who are the majority of the fucking listening world, they are not going to remember guitar solos,” he tells the outlet.

“They are gonna helluva remember a great melody, and they’re really gonna remember a great song – especially a song that’s gonna bring them to a different place from where they were five minutes previously.”

Following its release former Metallica guitarist (and present Megadeth frontman) Dave Mustaine defended his skill: “Kirk’s a really good guitar player and I think that people forget real quickly he was winning every single guitar contest there was for 30 or 40 years…. I have not heard their new album, but I’m sure it’s great.”

