logo
News

Kirk Hammett confirms Metallica reference the Batman theme tune on Shadows Follow

Take a listen at the 4:20 timestamp…

Kirk Hammett playing guitar. He has his mouth open as if shouting or singing, and has long hair and dark clothes on.

Image: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Kirk Hammett has confirmed that a riff he plays in Metallica track Shadows Follow does in fact take inspiration from the theme tune of the 1960s Batman TV series, which saw the superhero portrayed by actor Adam West.

The track is housed on the latest Metallica record, 72 Seasons, which landed earlier this year in April. The release marked their eleventh studio album.

If you listen closely to the guitar part around the 4:20 timestamp, you might just hear the famous little “na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na” associated with the DC Comics superhero.

Fans had been speculating about the similarities between the riff and the signature Batman sound online, and as it just so happens it was fully intentional.

Anyone else here the 60s Batman theme song in Shadows Follow?
byu/dtn8ion inMetallica

In an interview for the new print edition of Total Guitar, Hammett was asked about the riff: “That’s really funny, because we called that riff ‘The Batman Riff’,” he says. “And I know exactly what you are talking about.”

Take a listen to the song below:

Also in the end of year issue of TG, Hammett shared his opinion that to most listeners, guitar solos aren’t that memorable. The guitarist was criticised by fans over his solo in the album’s first single, Lux Æterna.

“I hate to say it for all your readers out there, but non-musicians, who are the majority of the fucking listening world, they are not going to remember guitar solos,” he tells the outlet.

“They are gonna helluva remember a great melody, and they’re really gonna remember a great song – especially a song that’s gonna bring them to a different place from where they were five minutes previously.”

Following its release former Metallica guitarist (and present Megadeth frontman) Dave Mustaine defended his skill: “Kirk’s a really good guitar player and I think that people forget real quickly he was winning every single guitar contest there was for 30 or 40 years…. I have not heard their new album, but I’m sure it’s great.”

View the full list of upcoming Metallica tour dates via their official website.

Related Artists

Kirk HammettMetallica

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

These are the top 10 pedals and effects of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

2

Chase Bliss Lossy review – dial-up internet never sounded so good

3

These are the best new electric guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

4

Plini on new EP ‘Mirage’ and writing his most out-there music yet

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.