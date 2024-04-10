Liam Gallagher claims he’s “never mentioned” an Oasis reunion despite mentioning it in February

Will there ever be an Oasis reunion?

Ride frontman and former Oasis bassist Andy Bell recently gave in an interview in which he said Oasis would “probably” reunite “at some point,” prompting a response on X, formerly Twitter, from Liam Gallagher.

In the post, Gallagher says that his former bandmate, who he also worked with in Beady Eye after Oasis broke up, “should really not be getting people’s hopes up,” as ”it’s not big and it’s not clever.”

When a follower retorts that Bell is “just saying what you’ve said a million times already,” Gallagher protests that he’s “never mentioned” a potential Oasis reunion.

He continues, “We must all really move in [sic] for our own mental health.”

I’ve never mentioned oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 9, 2024

However, it wasn’t even two months ago that we reported on comments the younger Gallagher made about his brother Noel turning down the offer of a reunion this year.

Noel said in an interview that all Liam had to do was call him, but Liam responded in his own interview, saying, “Noel? He ain’t fucking doing it. I did call him! Well, my people called Noel’s management team. We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no.”

Around the same time, Liam said in another interview, regarding Noel and the prospect of a reunion, “He’s the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling, and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together.”

At this point, who really knows what’s going on? Perhaps Liam had his tongue firmly in his cheek when he said he’d not mentioned an Oasis reunion previously – the prospect is something that’s been discussed frequently over the years.

It’s not the only time Liam’s been outspoken on X recently, either. Last week, he addressed nepotism accusations after he said his son Gene’s band, VILLANELLE, could be the opening act for his Definitely Maybe tour dates this year.

He said, “I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLE’S turn if you don’t like it F**K OFF LG x.”