Liam Gallagher closes intimate live show with a Jimi Hendrix classic

Liam Gallagher covered the Jimi Hendrix classic Are You Experienced? at an intimate London show last night (9 August).

The former Oasis icon performed the track as part of a show at London venue KOKO, which also marked the return of his former Oasis bandmate Bonehead to live music after the guitarist got the all-clear from cancer last year.

He began the show, which was to celebrate the upcoming release of his live album Knebworth 22, by asking the crowd to applaud Bonehead, real name Paul Arthurs, before he went into a rendition of Morning Glory.

The younger Gallagher brother followed it up with Rock ‘n’ Roll Star and solo track Wall of Glass, and then a mix of solo and Oasis tunes including Paper Crown, Wonderwall, and Live Forever.

He finished the show with the Hendrix cover, which like his own material got a rapturous reception from the audience.

Liam Gallagher covering Hendrix tonight. pic.twitter.com/3ZrPSrxQw2 — Richard Bowes (@rbmusicwriter) August 9, 2023

Knebworth 22 is set for release tomorrow (11 August). It features songs from the first night of Gallagher’s two headline shows at Knebworth last summer – including many of the tracks he played at KOKO.

Liam’s cover comes a couple of months after he criticised brother Noel’s cover of Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart as “blasphemous”.

Noel performed the song on BBC Radio 2’s Piano Series, and said, “When they asked me to do it, I was like ‘How can I get away with that?’ Because it’s such an iconic [song] and, being from Manchester… well, this is going to be tricky”.

And his estranged younger brother took to Twitter to apologise on his behalf, calling the cover “damn rite blasphemous” in one of the latest developments in the brothers’ long-running feud, which goes back over a decade.