Lynyrd Skynyrd will continue after original guitarist Gary Rossington’s death

Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will be continuing as a band after the recent death of their last original member and guitarist, Gary Rossington.

The remaining members of the band announced Monday of the group’s plans to “keep the music alive” in a statement discussing Rossington’s legacy and their decision to go on.

Gary’s wife of 41 years and Skynyrd backing singer Dale Rossington said, “It’s been my honor and privilege to share the stage with him for all these years. His music touched so many millions of people around the world, and Gary was always the first to say how, ‘Skynyrd’s music is bigger than me or any one person.’”

“Gary made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was, and it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie [Van Zant], Allen [Collins], Steve [Gaines] and all the others over the years. His dream will continue thanks to Johnny [Van Zant], Rickey [Medlocke] and the rest of our bandmates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations.”

Singer Johnny Van Zant — the younger brother of the band’s original vocalist, the late Ronnoie Van Zant, added: “Gary, along with my brother Ronnie and Allen started this band and left us all a legacy of music that has stood the test of time, and crossed three generations of fans.”

“The music they created, and the music we created, together since 1987, was always meant to be experienced LIVE. We have come together with the founding band member estates, and everyone involved, and feel the music should continue for everyone to love and enjoy. So we will continue to perform for the Skynyrd Nation.”

Last Sunday, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Rossington were honoured with an all-star medley of Simple Man and Sweet Home Alabama, featuring Slash, Billy Gibbons, Paul Rodgers and more.

The band will hit the road on 29 April to continue their 50th anniversary celebrations, before embarking on a co-headlining tour with ZZ Top later this summer.