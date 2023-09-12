The percussive fingerstyle magic of Polish virtuoso Marcin appears on the soundtrack of Netflix’s One Piece

Fingerstyle maestro Marcin features on the soundtrack of Netflix series One Piece, it has been revealed.

The musician plays guitar for the theme of swordsman Mihawk, a key character in the series, which is a live action remake of the popular manga series of the same title.

Marcin made his start in the music industry with a winning performance on Poland’s Must Be The Music talent show in 2015. He also reached the semi-finals round of America’s Got Talent in 2017.

The show debuted on the streaming platform last month (August), and in a new Netflix: Behind The Streams short documentary, Marcin discusses his musical role with show composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, and also showcased a full performance of the theme.

“For Mihawk, flamenco works really well as the musical language because he’s such a fiery character, such a hotblooded character, but also very classy,” Marcin explains in the video.

Belousova adds, “We needed that ultimate passion, ultimate energy, ultimate drive, ultimate technique – that’s Marcin. He does so much on the guitar, whether it’s the melody, the chords, the strums, the grooves, the percussive elements… he can do all of that at the same time.”

Watch the video below, to see Marcin’s performance with Belousova on piano. It includes plenty of explosive playing, and even a quick detune of the low E string to create a pitch bend:

Netflix has been known to sky-rocket the popularity of musicians featured on its soundtracks. Metallica gained a plethora of new fans off the back of Master Of Puppets featuring in Stranger Things. A string quartet rendition of Nothing Else Matters later featured on the soundtrack for Wednesday, too.

Marcin is set to tour throughout October, November and December this year. Get tickets via his website.