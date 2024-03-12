Mesa Boogie amps are officially coming to the UK/EU this April

Guitar players living in the UK and Europe are in luck, for Mesa Boogie amps will finally be headed your way this April.

Sharing the good news in an Instagram post on Monday, Mesa Engineering wrote: “Calling all Mesa Boogie fans in the UK and Europe, we have got news for you! We are proud to announce that from 2 April 2024, MESA/ Boogie will be officially available in the UK and Europe at authorised dealers, on mesaboogie.com and at the Gibson Garage London.”

The team added that: “After monumental efforts from the product and development teams in Petaluma, CA, we are so stoked that Mesa Boogie is officially back in Europe and the UK, and we are looking forward to hearing what you think of the full range, including the awesome new Mark VII lineup”

“European Mesa Boogie fans have shown a lot of patience leading up to this point, and it feels great to welcome everyone back to The Home of Tone!”

Amid the excited cheers of European fans in the comments section (virtuoso Rabea Massaad called the move “exciting times”), some have pointed out the likelihood of a markup in price compared to the American stores.

One user commented: “Great! But let’s wait for the price!” with another joking that they “can’t wait to not afford one locally”.

In related news, Mesa Boogie recently launched three new Rectifier products – the 1×10 Rectifier, 1×12 Rectifier 23”, and 2×12 Rectifier Diagonal cabinets — which are said to be “easily transportable” and offering “tremendous punch”.

The compact new offerings make ideal companions for a Rectifier Head or Combo, and are designed for a wide range of genres including rock, alternative and metal. Prices begin at $549 for the 1×10 Rectifier, $599 for the 1×12 Rectifier 23”, and $1,049 for the all-new 2×12 Rectifier Diagonal.

For more information, head to Mesa Boogie.