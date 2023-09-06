logo
News

Metallica cancel concert after James Hetfield catches COVID-19

“Unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James,” the band stated.

James Hetfield of Metallica catches Covid-19

Image: Metallica / Christian Petersen / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Metallica has postponed the second night of their M72 World Tour stop in Arizona after frontman James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.

The band made the announcement after playing their opening show at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on Friday (1 September).

“We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023,” Metallica wrote on Instagram, noting that “COVID has caught up with James.”

“We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday.”

The tour, which launched in Amsterdam in April, sees Metallica play two shows in each city, with a unique setlist each night and no repeats, as well as different support acts.

Arizona Republic reports that Hetfield had faced some vocal issues during Metallica’s performance at State Farm Stadium last week, finishing the show with 14 songs (cutting ‘The Day That Never Comes’ and ‘Master of Puppets’) instead of the band’s usual 16-setter.

On a lighter note, Metallica has recently claimed the title for the highest single-show attendance at Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium.

The metal titans drew nearly 80,000 fans to the California venue on Friday (25 August) for the first of their two M72 World Tour shows there, while the second show on Sunday (27 August) attracted a similar number, bringing more fans into the stadium on one night than Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl.

Over 156,000 tickets were sold for both shows in total.

Related Artists

James HetfieldMetallica

Related Tags

#Artist#Metal

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 14 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.