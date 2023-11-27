Metallica-branded Iveco trucks to transport the band’s massive stage show across Europe next year

Truck manufacturer Iveco will be supplying Metallica with their own electric and natural gas powered vehicles for the European leg of their M72 world tour next year.

The special edition S-Way and S-eWay trucks and minibuses look especially distinctive as they have been painted in the same neon yellow and black as the artwork for their recent album 72 Seasons. Notably, the S-eWay is the first electric truck to be manufactured by the company.

“There could be no better time to announce a truly electrifying partnership,” says Luca Sra, president of truck business unit at Iveco Group. “We are very happy to go ‘down the highway’ with this amazing band and crew onboard our alternative propulsion vehicles, driven by our shared vocation for supporting sustainable communities and pushing the boundaries for a better world.”

Meanwhile, drummer Lars Ulrich adds: “Metallica’s goals align with Iveco’s plans to change the future of transportation and carbon emissions. We realised the huge potential of driving the reduction of CO2 emissions in heavy duty transport. We both share the same values of originality, innovation, driving change, being trustworthy, reliable and also giving back.”

Iveco’s minibuses will also be used at the shows to shuttle fans to and from the gigs. The vehicles will all help to reduce the tour’s CO2 emissions, and other initiatives will also be implemented to improve environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Metallica will be performing across Europe from May to July 2024. See dates at their website.

In other Metallica news, Kirk Hammett unveiled his signature Custom Shop Epiphone ‘Greeny’ 1959 Les Paul this week after he was seen playing it during a recent show. It’s a particularly notable model for numerous reasons, firstly for it being, at $1,499, Epiphone’s most expensive guitar to date. The guitar also features a Gibson-style open book headstock, which Gibson’s Mat Koehler has said will be a feature of more Custom Shop-level models in the future.