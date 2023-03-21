Mikkey Dee says Lemmy Kilmister would be going “fucking crazy” over “political correctness” today

Dee addressed the topic of cancel culture, and said that there is “no humour at all” in today’s society.

Ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee has said that Lemmy Kilmister would be going “fucking crazy” over “political correctness” in today’s society in a new interview.

Dee recalled the crazy memories the notoriously loud band shared back in their iconic career, and gave his thoughts on what the late bassist (who passed away in 2015) would make of cancel culture, and today’s politics.

In an interview with Metal Pilgrim, Dee said that “the world has changed so much”, and stated, “One thing I’m glad Lemmy [doesn’t] have to experience is this fucking political correctness that I can’t stand.”

When asked whether he believes Motorhead would have been cancelled if they were around today, he answered: “We would be so off the scale. I mean, to play a joke on someone and then to take a joke from someone, that is life; that’s the way it should be. But today you can’t say anything, really, before people freak out over absolutely nothing. And no sense of humour at all.”

He added, “So, I’m glad Lemmy doesn’t have to experience this because he would be going fucking crazy.”

Dee later said that Lemmy was a jokester, and fondly remembered that they would play jokes on each other all the time. “But thinking about some of this shit, I go, ‘Oh my God. If we would do this now, we would be in jail,” he said. “We would be off this planet. They’d put us on the moon, for sure.’”

Watch the full interview below: