Mötley Crüe found in the recording studio with producer Bob Rock (and no Mick Mars)

Mötley Crüe appear to have entered the recording studio with longtime producer Bob Rock.

Less than a week after bassist Nikki Sixx revealed that Mötley Crüe were writing new music, guitarist John 5 posted a photo of himself in the recording studio as well as a picture of Rock in front of a mixing board along with the caption: “Let’s do this @motleycrue #bobrock”.

We are writing.The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band. We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes. We don’t have a definitive plan at this point.Just letting the songs guide us. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) April 13, 2023

Meanwhile, drummer Tommy Lee also shared the same photos on his Instagram account, along with one featuring himself, John 5 and Sixx, captioned: “Hit that mother fucking record button Mr. Rock!!! Go!”

The reveal comes amidst the band’s ongoing legal battle with founding guitarist Mick Mars, who recently sued the band for allegedly cutting him out of profits and kicking him out against his will.

“Those guys have been hammering on me since ’87, trying to replace me,” Mars said of his lawsuit against the other Crüe members (via Variety).

“The truth is: I want to retire from touring because of my AS. I don’t have a problem remembering the songs. I don’t have a problem with any of that stuff. But I do have a problem with them, constantly, the whole time, telling me that I lost my memory. No. Wrong. That’s wrong. Absolutely wrong.”

“It just makes me really upset that they want to try and bully me more or less out of the band, so it’s the last man standing that collects everything.”

“I’m pretty upset that they’re even pulling this crap, when I carried these bastards for years,” he added.

Mars announced his retirement from touring last October citing his struggles with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), and has since been replaced by Rob Zombie’s John 5.

Mötley Crüe’s last studio album, Saints of Los Angeles, was released in 2008.