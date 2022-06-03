NAMM 2022: Ibanez launches new signature models for Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Nita Strauss and more

NAMM 2022: Ibanez has pulled out all the stops for NAMM this year – unveiling a multitude of new signature guitars for its 2022 lineup. A brand new single-cut design for guitar virtuoso Tom Quayle paves the way, followed by a range of new finishes for artists including Nita Strauss and Joe Satriani.

Up first comes Tom Quayle’s latest launch with Ibanez: the TQMS1-CTB. His second signature model made with the brand, following the original TQM1, this new design sees the guitarist reveal his first T-style guitar.

Featuring the same structure and design as an Ibanez AZ Series model, this new six-string combines an alder body, maple top, roasted maple neck and rosewood fretboard. Bearing 22 jumbo stainless steel frets, the axe also incorporates a vibrato into the Tele-style design using the Gotoh T1802 bridge. It also includes the Ibanez Alter Switch: allowing users to toy with a multitude of series and split-coil pickup combinations.

Prog and Periphery fans alike will be eager to see the launch of the latest signature model by Jake Bowen. Named the Ibanez JBM9999-AMM, this new model introduces a colossal 27 frets featured on its bound ebony fretboard: ideal for those serious about shred, and absolutely need a whole other E minor pentatonic.

The model also sports an HS configuration composed of new custom single-coil and humbucker pickups – something that sets it apart from the musician’s previous designs, the JBM27 and JBM10FX. Also featured in the design are an isolated volume knob and a five-way switch that, similar to the Quayle debut, offers a range of configurations.

The new Satriani axe, the Ibanez JS2GD, also comes donning the HSS configuration, now featured on an eye-catching all-gold colourway. The latest design comes as a new edition of the Satch model, consisting of an alder body, maple neck and rosewood fretboard. Individual toggles for each pickup, a coil-tapping tone and a high-pass filter attached to the volume knob also come featured.

Other launches that have been unveiled include those from Nita Strauss, Kiko Loureiro and Steve Vai – all of which come as slightly modified editions of their previous models.

Previously only available in Onyx Black and Stallion White, the Steve Vai PIA3761C now comes in a new Blue Powder finish edition – employing a new look of chrome hardware as opposed to the traditional gold template the original models followed.

A new makeover has also been seen on the Strauss JIVA10: the JIVAX2. With its new look, the axe comes in a new colour entitled the Ghost Colourway, featuring an Edge-Zero tremolo w/ZPS3 bridge and a five-piece maple/wenge neck.

Finally, Megadeth fans will be please to see that lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro hasn’t deviated too far from his traditional style, showcasing the modified version of the brand’s original GB10 guitar. In his usual red finish, the revamped launch sees a set of new inlays being embedded onto the all-new GBSP10 tailpiece, a new ebony bridge and a pair of GB special humbuckers which can be controlled through the standard three-way switch.

Find out more about the new 2022 signatures on Ibanez’s website.