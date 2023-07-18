A new Guns N’ Roses single could come “any day now”

“You may hear something very, very soon,” the band’s production manager Tom Mayhue says.

Tom Mayhue, who’s worked with the band for 35 years, spoke ahead of the band’s live show in Paris last week (13 July). He discussed the iconic band’s future plans, and potential new music (via Blabbermouth).

He said: “I know that the band’s gonna start working on new music. They’ve got a bunch of stuff recorded already. So there will be new Guns N’ Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they’re trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon”.

Since 2008’s Chinese Democracy, the band’s first studio album in 15 years – on which frontman Axl Rose was the only remaining member of the ‘classic’ line-up – the band has gone in a direction influenced by electronic and industrial rock.

However, it looks as though the new music will see them go back to their roots. Mayhue explained that it’s reminiscent of the hard rock style on their classic 1987 debut Appetite For Destruction.

He added, “When the band went in originally and recorded Appetite For Destruction, I think they recorded, like, 29 songs. So there’s a bunch of other music that was left over that didn’t make the first record. I think there’s only 11 songs on the first record.”

Guns N’ Roses last released original music in 2021 with the singles Absurd and Hard Skool. The tracks were also the first new music to feature guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan since their 1994 Rolling Stones cover Sympathy for the Devil. They’re currently in Europe, and are set to go on tour in North America from August through to October.

Slash has kept his recording chops sharp as of late. In the past month alone, he teamed up with Demi Lovato for a rock version of her pop anthem Sorry Not Sorry, and even offered his six-string skills to the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie movie.