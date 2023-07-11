Slash teams up with Demi Lovato for a rock version of one of her biggest tracks

A rock version of her classic pop anthem, Sorry Not Sorry, is landing this Friday (July 14).

Demi Lovato is set to release a rock version of her track Sorry Not Sorry this Friday (14 July), featuring none other than Guns N’ Roses guitar legend, Slash.

Lovato has been rocking up her catalogue with re-recorded takes of her popular pop anthems – including Heart Attack and Cool For The Summer – in recent months. Sorry Not Sorry – from 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me – is her latest track to be given a heavier treatment.

Announcing the single on Instagram, Lovato has shared a clip of her singing along to the newly revamped song, and shared the news of Slash’s contribution.

It’s unclear in what capacity Slash will lend his guitar chops to the track. The clip below features some straightforward palm-muted chugs and powerchords in the chorus. Will there be a solo? You’ll just have to mark your calendars for this Friday to find out.

Lovato, who has enjoyed a long a fruitful pop career following Disney stardom as a youngster, kicked off her new foray into rockier territory with her 2022 album Holy Fvck. Its cover art was so rocky, in fact, that posters promoting the album were banned in the UK over blasphemy concerns.

Since the album’s launch, Lovato has worked with Nita Struass, who joined her touring band, and has collaborated with the likes of Yungblud and Royal & The Serpent.

Lovato also released a heavy new single, Swine, back in June, which stands up for the right to safe abortions.

Slash on the other hand appears to be dipping his toe into an array of different side projects – It was announced earlier this week that he has also featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie movie, which lands later this July.

Alongside Wolfgang Van Halen, Slash plays guitar on a track called I’m Just Ken, and was invited to play on the song by producer Mark Ronson.

