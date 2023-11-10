Nikki Sixx snaps at Mötley Crüe fan who defended Mick Mars: “You will apologise to all of us”

Nikki Sixx has fired back at a Mötley Crüe fan who defended the band’s former guitarist Mick Mars, saying that people will “know the truth” eventually.

In a recent post on X, Sixx shared his newfound fascination with women’s rugby — a rousing discussion soon derailed by a fan’s comment on the Crüe’s ongoing legal battle with Mars.

Well I found a new addiction. Woman’s Rugby. These girls are animals. I’m on hour 3 watching just incase I miss the concert tomorrow. This is my 2nd favorite sport behind real American Football…. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) November 7, 2023

“You did Mick wrong,” the user wrote, to which Sixx replied: “If you’ve heard of evil ways, you are being forced fed snake oil,” adding it’s “sad to see our fans directly getting lied to. When you know the truth, you will apologise to all of us. Keep drinking the poisonous Kool-aid.”

Ways you are being forced fed snake oil. Sad to see our Fans directly getting lied to. When you know the truth you will apologize to all of us. Keep drinking the poisonous kool aid — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) November 7, 2023

The bassist’s response prompted the same fan to turn his attention to fellow Crüe member Vince Neil, stating: “You should have kicked out Vince instead, he ruined the MC show I saw with his bad voice and unhealthy appearance, huffing and puffing on the mic.”

“The bottom line without Mick, your band is wack,” he added.

you should have kicked out Vince instead, he ruined the the MC show I saw with his bad voice and unhealthy appearance, huffing and puffing on the mic. Bottom line without Mick your band is wack . — CALI RASTA MAN (@stevenoh2o) November 7, 2023

This is not the first time Nikki has interacted with fans on social media, cautioning them about Mars’ alleged ‘lies’ about the band. Previously addressing the guitarist’s accusations about his musicianship, Sixx wrote: “The saddest part, actually heartbreaking for us is how his lawyers who are billing him 100’s of thousand of dollars are directly through press lying to the actual fans. So hard for us to see our fans of decades so confused by maliciousness, but we soldier on and do our best..”

The saddest part, actually heartbreaking for us is how his lawyers who are billing him 100’s of thousand of dollars are directly through press lying to the actual fans. So hard for us to see our fans of decades so confused by maliciousness, but we soldier on and do our best..♥️ https://t.co/5PfoK9Dn4m — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) October 12, 2023

In other news, Mars has released Loyal To The Lie, the first single off his debut solo album, The Other Side of Mars, which is set to arrive 23 February 2024.