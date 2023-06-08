Noel Gallagher reiterates his views on AI in songwriting: “A machine cannot do it… That’s art, and it’s a gift”

Noel Gallagher has once again shared his thoughts on the use of AI technology in songwriting, and has argued that a machine cannot create the “gift” of art.

Whether you work in the music industry or jam as a hobby, there’s no escaping the discussion around AI in music right now. The technology is ever-growing, and has been able to create entire songs and albums which emulate the lyrics and vocals of some of the biggest artists out there.

Just earlier this year, an entire “lost” Oasis album was created using AI, which emulated the vocals of Liam Gallagher, which Noel has already slated. “These fucking idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands and too much money that they can afford the technology to fucking piss around doing that for a laugh,” he told NME.

“I’m saving up for the technology myself, then I’m just gonna dial it in to some computer and fucking churn it out when I’m 73. I’ll have 140 albums to go after I’m fucking dead to keep my kids in choc ices and fucking weed.”

In an interview with That Pedal Show on YouTube, Noel Gallagher commented on how he had heard the album, and gave further thoughts on the use of AI.

“This AI thing now right, somebody sent me the Oasis thing, and it’s like you can sound like Liam and you can get there… You can’t write those songs. You just cannot do it,” he said.

“A machine cannot do it, it can get as close as machines do, you know, like amp simulators and this, that, or the other, but it’s not it. That’s art, it comes from artists and it’s a gift.”

You can watch the full interview below, where Gallagher discusses AI around the 39 minute mark:

Gallagher has been releasing music with his own band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Their new album, Council Skies was released on 2 June, and they are currently touring in support of the record. Get tickets here.