Ozzy Osbourne has completed successful neck and back surgery that will “determine the rest of his life”

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has successfully undergone a crucial neck and back surgery that will “determine the rest of his life”.

Ozzy’s wife Sharon shared that the 13 June operation was successful in a statement on her social media that reads, “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!

Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

Sharon had told British television channel TalkTV’s The Talk program last week on 8 June that she would be flying to Los Angeles in order to support her husband, sharing, “He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

The 2019 fall had prevented Osbourne from returning to the stage, which he hopes to do upon a successful recovery. In the same interview, Sharon shared that Ozzy being able to perform again was the thing she’s “most excited about”, adding that his diagnosis with Parkinson’s after the fall had been another obstacle to contend with.

“It was like that one after the other and it’s like, woah, just a minute, you know?” Sharon said. “It breaks your heart that he wants to get back. He misses his friends, his musicians, they’re his partners. He misses that life.”

She added that Ozzy has his Parkinson’s “under control”.

Ozzy was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year in April having managed to avoid contracting the virus for two years. It was the latest in a series of health issues the singer has faced in recent years. Two years ago, the 73-year-old singer revealed that he had been battling Parkinson’s disease. And before that, Ozzy had to suffer through a life-threatening staph infection.