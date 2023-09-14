“I’m in a lot of pain”: Ozzy Osbourne to undergo fourth surgery on his spine

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he’s undergoing a fourth surgery on his spine due to persisting pain from his previous accidents.

The Black Sabbath rocker suffered a quad bike crash in 2003, and a subsequent fall in 2019 had dislodged the metal rods that were put into his body. Ozzy was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2020, which added to his health woes.

On a new episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 74-year-old musician shared an update on his condition, saying “I’m going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed.”

“Below the neck, there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em.”

“All I know is right now I’m in a lot of pain. I’m in a lot of discomfort,” he added.

Back in July, Osbourne cancelled his planned October appearance at California’s Power Trip festival, where he was set to perform alongside AC/DC, Guns N Roses, Tool, Metallica and Iron Maiden.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” he said.

But despite his physical condition, Osbourne has made it clear – on multiple occasions – that he’s not ready to say goodbye to his performing days.

The Prince of Darkness told Metal Hammer earlier this year that playing live shows is his passion and that he doesn’t know how to do anything else.

“I mean, doing a live show is what I live for,” he said. “I’ve had to cancel my European tour but I’m determined. I’ve gotta do more gigs [even] if I have to get someone to wheel me out there.”

“You can’t retire from this game. It’s not a job, it’s a fucking passion. I don’t know how to do anything else. The thought of sitting in my house all day… I’m a road dog, you know? I’ve been doing it fucking 55 years. It’s the best thing to have ever happened to me.”