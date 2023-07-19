Paul McCartney to discuss his iconic catalogue of songs in new podcast

The first season of McCartney: A Life In Lyrics will arrive in September, with episodes looking at Eleanor Rigby, Let It Be, Penny Lane, Helter Skelter and more.

Paul McCartney has announced A Life in Lyrics, a new podcast with poet Paul Muldoon, who collaborated with him on the bestselling book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

Co-produced by Pushkin Industries and iHeartPodcasts, each episode focuses on one song from McCartney’s iconic catalogue – spanning early Beatles through his solo work. The podcast will offer fans an unrivalled opportunity to sit in on conversations between McCartney and Muldoon where they dissect the people, experiences, and art that inspired Paul’s songwriting.

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realised there was something very special happening in these conversations,” Muldoon says in the prologue episode, out now. “It was McCartney unfiltered.”

Tracks featured on Season 1 include Eleanor Rigby, Back in the U.S.S.R., Let It Be, When Winter Comes, Penny Lane, Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey, Here Today, Live and Let Die, Magical Mystery Tour, Jenny Wren, Too Many People, and Helter Skelter.

Users with a Pushkin+ subscription will be able to binge all 12 episodes of the first season when it premieres on 20 September. Otherwise, episodes will be released weekly starting on iHeartRadio, Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

“Paul McCartney is one of the most groundbreaking, gifted artists of all time, and his songs have elevated and given meaning to so many moments in so many of our lives – so the chance to launch a podcast that tells the stories behind those songs… it’s a once-in-a-lifetime project,” says Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “McCartney: A Life in Lyrics will be a first-hand, first-of-its-kind account of his creative process – that has shaped and inspired multiple generations across the globe.”

In other news, last month Paul McCartney revealed that he was using AI to treat old recordings of John Lennon, in order to create the “final Beatles record”.