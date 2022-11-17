Pavement turns Slanted and Enchanted into a proper musical

Pavement are set to premiere their Slanted and Enchanted musical based on their breakthrough album of the same name this December.

The band announced that Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical will be shown at the Sheen Center in New York on December 1 and 2 for two nights only in an Instagram post that writes, “The majesty and mystery of Pavement, one of rock music’s most unique treasures, brought to life on the stage for an abbreviated, unforgettable stand.”

Written and directed by Alex Ross Perry, the musical will feature songs from Pavement alongside choreography by Angela Trimbur and Tenaya Kelleher, and arrangements provided by Keegan Dewitt & Dabney Morris. Michael Esper, who played Will in Broadway musical adaptation of Green Day’s American Idiot, is set to star alongside New Girl‘s Zoe Lister-Jones.

The band have also announced the Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum, the latest effort in a semi-jokingly anniversary tour that sees “previously unseen imagery, artwork and ephemera, commendations and commemorations, alongside rumoured relics of the band’s real and imagined history (as well as exclusive merchandise and classic museum souvenirs)” as an international museum exhibition.

Pavement reunited for the second time in September 2021 to play their first shows since 2010. All five members of Pavement – Stephen Malkmus, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West – are currently on tour in Europe, with dates in Paris, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Aarhus, Bremen, Berlin, Brussels, Amsterdam and Dublin already announced.

The group reissued their final album Terror Twilight as Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal earlier this year in April. The massive 45-track 4LP / 2CD features 28 unreleased songs, with the physical LP and CD editions being joined by a book of never-before-seen photographs and commentary from the band members themselves. The unreleased material is a mix of unused songs, rough tracks, demos and live versions.