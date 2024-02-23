“I’m the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do”: Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford doesn’t know if the band has split up

We’ve all seen the jokes about how bass players are the last to find out everything, but in Tim Commerford’s case it seems that might just be right as he is still unsure whether or not Rage Against The Machine have actually called it quits for good.

RATM’s drummer Brad Wilk appeared to confirm that the band had called it a day in a social media post shared in January. Commerford, however, still appears unsure about what is actually going on.

In Wilk’s post, he wrote: “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So, while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Commerford gives his take on the situation: “I don’t know. I don’t get involved in that,” he says. “I’m the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do.

“Brad said what he said, but he’s one step above me. He’s in the No. three spot. I am the low man on the totem pole. That’s all I can tell you. I’m the bass player. The bass players always are the last people to find out about shit like that.”

Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello have not publicly commented on the status of the band since Wilk’s post. And although Commerford is still left not really knowing what’s going on with RATM, he is working with a new band called 7D7D.

For the project, he joined forces with Wakrat drummer, Mathias Wakrat, and guitarist Jonny Polonsky, who he previously worked with in Audioslave. You can check them out below: