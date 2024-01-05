Anthrax’s Scott Ian celebrates 60th birthday by jamming with Jerry Cantrell, Robb Flynn and Gary Holt

Scott Ian of Anthrax celebrated his 60th birthday on New Year’s Eve. The guitarist did so in style by taking part in an incredible jam session alongside some legendary faces from across the music industry.

Those in attendance included Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Robb Flynn of Machine Head, Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, plus some of his own Anthrax bandmates, drummer Charlie Benante and bassist Frank Bello. Fall Out Boy’s Andrew Hurley and Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe also attended.

Ian posted a video of his epic entrance into the venue, the Galpin Speed Shop in Van Nuys, California, on Instagram alongside the caption: “Greatest birthday party entrance of all time. My 60th was everything I hoped it would be and I’ll be sharing clips all week.

“Thank you to everyone that made it happen – Pearl, Revel, Dave, Mikaela, Mary, Matt, Mark, Nate, Phil. Your hard work made my crazy dream come true! Happy new year everyone!”

You can view footage of the jam sessions from the evening below:

Back in November, members of Anthrax shared videos and pictures from inside the studio alongside members of the Foo Fighters online. The posts caused fans to speculate about the possibility of a collaboration between the two bands.

At the time, Ian shared footage of his 12-year-old son taking over Pat Smear’s Les Paul to play Everlong with the rest of the Foos on his Instagram account. “Rev gave Pat the day off. He deserves it. He’s the nicest guy ever. All of these dudes are. I love you Foos. There I said it.”

No official release date for a new Anthrax album has yet been revealed. The band are due to play a run of live shows throughout April and early May this year. Find out more via their official website.