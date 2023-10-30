logo
“Show the kids out there how it’s done”: Watch Keith Richards play Rolling Stones classics on a 5-string guitar

The Stones guitarist recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones. Image: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for RS

 

Keith Richards put on an impromptu performance using a five-string acoustic guitar during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Appearing on the talk show in support of The Rolling Stones latest album Hackney Diamonds, which landed earlier this month (October), Richards took a moment to showcase a few riffs using the five-string.

“I think you’re the greatest guitarist of all time,” Jimmy Fallon exclaims, before Richards replies with a laugh: “Segovia might disagree.”

“You’ve had so many great riffs and good beginnings of songs and tunes,” Fallon continues, “and I just wondered if you could show the kids out there how it’s done. You’re the pro. What is the secret?

“The fact is,” Richard admits, “you’ve got to take one string off. I’m cheap!”

Richards begins the demo by showing how five strings produce an open G tuning, playing the opening to Honky Tonk Women using just the open strings. He then moves on to Start Me Up, which causes Fallon to bring out his best Mick Jagger impression.

You can watch the moment below:

In other news, Richards has admitted that a Rolling Stones hologram is “bound to happen” at some point.

In an interview with Matt Wilkinson of Apple Music 1, the guitarist addressed the possibility of an ABBA-style digital avatar show, saying: “Well, I certainly wouldn’t rule it out. I’m pretty sure that it is bound to happen”.

“Do I want it? Now, that’s another thing,” Richards added. “But I don’t know if I want to hang around that long enough, man. But at the same time, it won’t be up to me, will it?”

