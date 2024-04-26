Fans are confident they know who Slipknot’s drummer is after band’s intimate show with self-titled era masks and jumpsuits

American band Slipknot performs on the Pandaemonium stage during the heavy metal music Festival Copenhell, in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 16, 2023. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Slipknot fans think they’ve definitely worked out who the band’s new drummer is after The Nine played an intimate club show in their self-titled era masks and distinctive red boiler suits.

The drummer stool has been empty since the highly publicised dismissal of Jay Weinberg late last year but last night, the band played their first show with their new drummer at the Pappy + Harriet’s barbecue bar in Pioneertown, California. Tickets for the intimate last-minute gig only cost $9 each, with proceeds split between the Joshua Tree No Kill Shelter and BOYS & GIRLS CLUB of the Hi Desert.

Footage captured from the gig shows the new drummer wearing a white mask, sitting behind a smaller kit than Weinberg was usually seen playing. Slipknot’s new drummer is widely rumoured to be Eloy Casagrande, formerly of Sepultura, and the chances that it’s him still look pretty good considering he has a similar shaved head and his arrow tattoos on his forearm also match ones Casagrande is known to have.

Frontman Corey Taylor said onstage during the show: “Tonight it doesn’t matter where you came from, it doesn’t matter when you were born. This year is 19-fucking-99. We’re going to play you some songs from beyond that year, but god damn it, it all started in ’99 and it is starting again here tonight.”

Slipknot revive red jumpsuits for small intimate California show (2024) pic.twitter.com/gpQ9cd4eQC — crazy ass moments in nu metal history (@numetal_moment) April 26, 2024

Oh hi there Slipknot's yet-to-be-announced drummer aka Eloy Casagrande 👋🏻 📹: Credit= vom098 on YouTube pic.twitter.com/MuvOkGqa1B — 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 🔥 🎥 (@ConalAnthony) April 26, 2024

o Slipknot mandou fazer as tattoo de HENNA igual a do Eloy pra enganar os fã brasileiro, é uma sacanagem pic.twitter.com/qsA8vNFU1o — Guilherme Krol (@guilermekrol) April 26, 2024

Casagrande left the Brazilian metal band in February just months after they said they would be splitting up after one last farewell tour. According to the band, the reason for his departure was to “pursue a career in another project”.

Last month, they shared a post featuring a photo of a broken drumstick with the caption, “Rehearsal.” The drumstick pictured looks to be the same ProMark Forward 5B model he uses.

When they have brought in a new member of the band, Slipknot have traditionally kept the identity of the new member anonymous until fans inevitably figure it out. Percussionist Michael Pfaff, who replaced Chris Fehn in 2019, was affectionately known as ‘Tortilla Guy’ thanks to the texture of his mask, for example, until fans figured out his identity.

The band are set to headline Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas tomorrow (April 27).