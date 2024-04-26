The Smashing Pumpkins’ new guitarist has been confirmed… and it’s someone Billy Corgan was already a fan of

The Smashing Pumpkins have officially recruited their new guitarist, and if you’re into the social media shred guitar scene, it’s someone you might already recognise.

Kiki Wong will be joining the band, who has a popular presence online. She is particularly known for her guitar-focused TikTok account. According to a statement provided by frontman Billy Corgan, he “was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name” for consideration.

The guitar auditions commenced in early January following the departure of Jeff Schroeder last October. The open call was posted on their social media accounts, and was “open to anyone who might be interested.” Over 10,000 submissions were received, and eight people were given the full-time job of reviewing them.

A press release now states that Corgan also reviewed the submissions and whittled down the entrants who proceeded to audition in-person for the touring guitarist spot last March in Los Angeles.

Wong is described as a “highly-skilled veteran instrumentalist” and she will join the band’s tour lineup along with mainstays Jack Bates (bass) and Katie Cole (guitar, keys, vocals). She has formerly performed with Taylor Swift, Usher, Bret Michaels and more, including bands Nylon Pink, Hellfire Heart, and Vigil of War.

“Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean, albeit worthy effort,” says Corgan. “First off, I really want to thank everyone who submitted materials for consideration. It wasn’t an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months.

“I was a fan of Kiki’s before she submitted her name to be considered – and it’s great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family. I can’t wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus. It’s definitely an exciting moment for The Smashing Pumpkins to be this busy with touring in 2024. We’ll see you all this summer!”

Wong adds, “It’s been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honoured and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock’s greatest and most influential musicians of all time.

“I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you’re willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share the stage with The legendary Smashing Pumpkins!”

