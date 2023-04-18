Soundgarden confirms release of final Chris Cornell songs after years-long legal dispute

Those seven tracks will soon see the light of day.

After years of legal battle, Soundgarden and the Chris Cornell estate have finally come to an agreement to release the late frontman’s final recordings.

“Soundgarden and [Cornell’s widow] Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out-of-court resolution,” both sides wrote in a joint statement on Instagram.

“The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.”

They added: “The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time.”

In 2019 — two years after Chris died by suicide, Vicky filed a lawsuit against the remaining members of the band, accusing them of withholding royalties owed to the Cornell family. The suit also described an “unlawful attempt to strong-arm Chris’ Estate into turning over certain audio recordings created by Chris before he passed away.”

But with a settlement reached, the seven songs in question – Cancer and Stone Age Mind (written by Cornell); Road Less Traveled, Orphans and At Ophians Door (written with drummer Matt Cameron); Ahead Of The Dog (with guitarist Kim Thayil); and Merrmas (with bassist Ben Shepherd) — can now see the light of day.

While a release date for the recordings have not been announced yet, the upcoming album — should we get one — will mark Soundgarden’s first studio album in more than a decade (following 2012’s King Animal).