“It’s actually the opposite of how I feel”: Viral negative Courtney LaPlante tweets about Metallica were fake, Spiritbox singer confirms

A music page on X caused a stir in the alternative music community following the 2024 Grammy Awards. A post made by the account featuring a fake quote made to look from Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox went viral, and suggested the vocalist had made negative comments about Metallica.
LaPlante has come forward to clarify that she absolutely never made such remarks, and even shared her joy at meeting bassist Robert Trujillo at the event. Spiritbox were nominated for Best Metal Performance alongside the band at the 66th ceremony for their track Jaded.
Trujillo accepted the award on behalf of the rest of the Metallica crew (James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett could not attend due to family matters), and in his speech he encouraged the youth to keep making music.
“This is like family. When you’re making an album like this, you’re jamming, you’re collaborating – the spirit of 72 Seasons, which is your youth – and creating music together. Keep those instruments in your hands, let’s keep the youth making music, and keeping the dream alive,” he said.
After the award was given out, the pretend LaPlante quote – which has now been deleted – was shared by page Discog Discourse, and read: “I’m happy for Metallica! Who knows, maybe when we’re 80, we’ll also be able to put out uninteresting metal music and win Grammys for it!”
The page did later clarify that the quote was made up, but LaPlante followed up anyway due to its virality. “This is made up. I wouldn’t normally say anything, but I’ve had a lot of people message me about this and it’s actually the opposite of how I feel,” she says.
“It’s an honour to lose to Metallica. I understand and enjoy the concept of satire, but this one wasn’t executed properly to convey that it’s satire. Also this is a perfect time to post the clip of Lars’ dad saying ‘I think you should delete this’. We even got to meet Rob!”
We’re not usually fans of deleting posts, but it’s been made clear that our content has not been coming across as intended recently. Our goal was never to offend artists, but to make jokes and talk about music with y’all.
We’re going to take some time to rethink our content.
