Stevie Nicks sees “no reason” to continue Fleetwood Mac without Christine McVie: “Without her, what is it?”

Stevie Nicks says that it’s unlikely the world would see Fleetwood Mac on tour again after the death of Christine McVie last November.

Asked about the possibility of Fleetwood Mac hitting the road in a recent interview with Vulture, the singer replied: “We did go out on the road and do a year-and-a-half tour with Neil Finn and Mike Campbell [in 2019 with McVie]. We had a really great time and it was a huge tour. That was there in the realm of possibility.”

“But when Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean?”

“She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend,” Nicks continues.

“When I think about Taylor Swift’s song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” and the line “you always have been,” it was like, that was Christine and I. We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ?”

“When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

Nicks also says that while Fleetwood Mac did tour without McVie during her hiatus from 1998 and 2014, her absence had a noticeable impact on the band’s music.

“Christine was the pop star,” Nicks explains. “She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs. What would happen is we’d have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn’t re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band.”

Christine McVie passed away on 30 November, 2022, following a short illness. She became a permanent member of Fleetwood Mac in 1971 and helped write some of the band’s most notable songs, including Don’t Stop, Songbird, Little Lies and Everywhere.

After leaving the band in 1998, McVie stayed out of the public eye. She was reported to be working on a solo album in 2013, though the work was never released. In 2014, she officially rejoined Fleetwood Mac.