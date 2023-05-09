Ted Nugent lashes out at “haters and liars” after cancelled Alabama gig

The rocker was scheduled to perform at the Avondale Brewing Co. venue this July as part of his Adios Mofo farewell tour.

Ted Nugent has fired back at his alleged “haters” after a venue in Alabama cancelled his upcoming show.

READ MORE: Sum 41 are breaking up after one final album and world tour

The rocker was scheduled to perform at the Avondale Brewing Co. venue this July as part of his Adios Mofo farewell tour, but severe backlash from fans following the announcement have prompted the company to cancel the gig.

“We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18,” the venue wrote.

In response, Nugent took to Twitter on Friday (5 May), retweeting an article and writing, “liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me.”

liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-https://t.co/P56ILUnziG — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) May 5, 2023

This is not the first time Nugent has come under fire for his political views, of which he’s described on multiple occasions as “radical”. Earlier this year, the Cat Scratch Fever star urged supporters of Donald Trump to “remain peaceful” should the former President be arrested over an alleged hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

He’s also received flak in recent weeks for his comments blasting Anheuser-Busch (the company who owns Budweiser) for working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“How can they possibly have a meeting around the table and come to the conclusion that they’re going to piss in the face of the people who pay their salaries?” he declared on a recent episode of Newsmax’s Eric Bolling the Balance. “This is the epitome of cultural deprivation in an ongoing tsunami of cultural deprivation.”