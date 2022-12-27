Toyah and Robert Fripp perform ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ for Christmas edition of Sunday Lunch

Join musical duo Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp as they jingle those bells for this week’s Christmas edition of Sunday Lunch.

In this sprightly cover of Bobby Helms’ 1957 track Jingle Bell Rock, we see Willcox belting enthusiastically to the Christmas classic as she swings some ridiculously large balloons around and Fripp bobbing his head on said balloons while strumming on his Les Paul.

The video ends with the couple wishing their fans a “happy Christmas”.

Willcox and Fripp have also shared a Christmas message to their viewers in another video, with the former saying, “We are thinking of you, Mostly, thank you for staying with us all this year [and] for coming to see the live shows.”

“We promise you, in the next 12 months, some very amazing things are happening for the first time in our careers, and we look forward to sharing that with you. In the meantime, we hope you are with your loved ones and you’re having a fantastic time!”

“May your Christmas be rocking,” Fripp concluded, before the pair tore through a couple of Christmas crackers in front of the camera.

Beginning in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, Robert and Toyah’s popular Sunday Lunch series has seen them take on a range of rock classics, including Foo Fighters’ All My Life, Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World, The Undertones’ Teenage Kicks and Bullet With Butterfly Wings by Smashing Pumpkins.

A Sunday Lunch tour which kicks off next September has been announced, with tickets now available. Joined by Willcox’s Posh Pop Band, the Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 UK tour promises “the legendary artistic twists that both Robert and Toyah are renowned for.”

Check out the full list of dates here.