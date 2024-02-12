logo
News

Watch H.E.R. breeze through her surprise guest appearance during Usher’s Halftime Show at the Super Bowl

The guitarist’s custom red Stratocaster was made especially for the Halftime Show.

H.E.R. and Usher on stage at the Super Bowl. She is playing the chrome red guitar and is holding it almost upright.

Image: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

H.E.R. made a surprise guest appearance alongside Usher during the Super Bowl Halftime Show yesterday evening, armed with a custom red version of her signature Fender Stratocaster.

During her short appearance she struts through the dancers, performing track U Got It Bad before moving into Bad Girl, and mixes in a stunning solo before making way for Usher and his dancers to continue the show on rollerskates.

“Can’t spell Usher without H.E.R.,” she writes in a post on Instagram, shared after her performance. “Halftime show?! What. And it was the greatest ever. Thank you for your talent, your love, and for sharing this moment with me. Wow I have no words. Usher we love you.”

Watch H.E.R. perform from the 8.20 timestamp:

And it seems this custom variation of H.E.R.’s favoured Stratocaster was made on short notice, especially for the show. Donning the usual matching headstock and trio of Fender Vintage Noiseless pickups (found previously on her Blue Marlin 2023 model), this guitar hosts a dark chrome pickguard and custom Chrome Red finish.

“Sometimes we get asked [to] do things last minute,” says Brian Thrasher of Fender on Instagram. “Our team pulled it off with another Super Bowl guitar. H.E.R. Custom Chrome Red finish Stratocaster.”

Fender released the first Limited H.E.R Strat back in 2020. The original launch established H.E.R. as the first Black female artist in Fender’s 77-year history to launch a signature guitar.

“I designed my Limited Edition Stratocaster guitar with a colour, shape and sound that is 100 percent my own so that young women and players from all backgrounds feel inspired to pick up this guitar, tap into their thoughts and create amazing music,” she said at the release of her Blue Marlin edition.

H.E.R.’s latest album, Back Of My Mind landed in 2021. You can stream it now.

Related Artists

H.E.R.

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Donner Triple Threat – Jack White-approved multi-effects might be the ultimate beginner pedal

2

How The Callous Daoboys went from blowing stimulus checks on guitars to being the new face of mathcore

3

The Martin GPCE Inception Maple is Martin’s most important guitar of recent years

4

The 15 Most Expensive Guitars Sold At Auction

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.