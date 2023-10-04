logo
Jack Black goes full Dewey Finn to cover Ozzy Osbourne’s Mr. Crowley with teen band – at Tom Morello’s mother’s 100th birthday party

Spoiler alert: They nailed it.

It seems Jack Black will never shake his role of Dewey Finn in School Of Rock – the actor and musician has just been captured jamming with a band of young teens at a birthday party for Tom Morello’s mother.

In celebration of Mary Morello turning 100, Black fronted the band which consisted of young rockers aged just 12 and 13, and performed Ozzy Osbourne track, Mr. Crowley.

Morello’s son Roman featured on the guitar, with Yoyoko on the drums (who has a popular internet presence), Roya Feiz played on bass, and Hugo Weiss took on the keys.

The footage was shared by Morello himself who posted it to Instagram yesterday (3 October), where he wrote, “Mary Morello’s 100th bday celebration featured a stirring rendition of @ozzyosbourne & #RandyRhoads Mr. Crowley performed by @jackblack and a kick ass band of 12 & 13 year olds! Mary was pleased!”

Black bought out his wailing Tenacious D vocal tones for the performance, which the whole band nailed. Check it out below:

The School Of Rock film celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. In the film, Black’s character is a struggling musician who pretends to be substitute music teacher at a prestigious elementary school, and eventually forms a rock band with class. The film featured classic rock hits such as Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin, Edge Of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks, and Sunshine Of Your Love by Cream.

In other news, Tenacious D are set to head out on their Tenacious D And The Spicy Meatball tour throughout 2024. The duo, which also consists of Kyle Gass, have been working on a new album. They released an official cover of Chris Isaak’s Wicked Game back in June, which you can check out below:

Tenacious D’s tour kicks off on 29 April 2024 in Sweden, with further shows taking place across Europe and the UK. You can get tickets now via the band’s official site.

