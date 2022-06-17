Watch: MGK makes guest appearance on stage with Mötley Crüe on their US tour

Pop-punk artist Machine Gun Kelly joined classic rockers Mötley Crüe on stage last night for a live performance of their collaborative track, The Dirt (Est.1981).

The band are currently on the road in the US for The Stadium Tour with other staple rock icons such as Def Leppard, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, and Poison.

MGK teamed up with Mötley Crüe on the opening song of The Dirt Soundtrack, which was made for the band’s biopic film back in 2019. They performed the track live together in Atlanta last night (June 16) for the first time since its release. In a video posted by an audience member, MGK can be seen bouncing around the stage, minus his pink Schecter PT.

You can watch them perform the track in the video below:

Mötley Crüe posted a short clip of the performance as well to their Instagram, showcasing MGK head banging and capturing the audience in front of him, many with phones out to record the moment (let’s hope none of them were big fans of Slipknot):

MGK is also set to release a documentary titled Life In Pink on Disney+ and Hulu, and although no official release date has been confirmed the official trailer has now dropped and you can watch it below:

Mötley Crüe will remain on tour until September, with session drummer Tommy Clufetos helping out along the way due to Tommy Lee having acquired four broken ribs in an injury prior to the tour. In a message shared to the band’s social media, Lee wrote: “Man y’all ain’t gonna believe this shit! I broke four fucking ribs! But I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can!” He concluded, “We’ve all been waiting years for this moment and there’s no way I’m missing this! On with the show!”

You can grab tickets for the remaining dates here.