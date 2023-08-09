Watch: Zakk Wylde and John Petrucci share stage for the first time to shred Black Label Society’s Suicide Messiah

Pantera’s Zakk Wylde and Dream Theater’s John Petrucci have just shared a stage together for the first time ever to jam along to a popular Black Label Society track.

The pair joined forces at Petrucci’s fourth annual Guitar Universe convention in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where guests included Tosin Abasi, Lari Basilio, Tim Henson and more.

Coined as “Four days and nights of shredding, performing, master classes and jamming – on the beach”, Petrucci’s Guitar Universe 4.0 was open to players of all ages and levels where huge names in rock guitar hosted tutorials and showcases.

The performance took place last weekend, and saw the shredders play Suicide Messiah from Black Label Society’s 2005 record, Mafia. Wylde is captured playing his recently unveiled Wylde Audio IronWorks Barbarian, whilst Petrucci got to work on his Ernie Ball Majesty.

Check it out below:

Petrucci had mentioned Wylde before the convention in an interview with Killer Guitar Rigs, where the prog metaller spoke of fitness and working out responsibly as a guitarist: “I have Zakk Wylde coming into my camp in a couple of weeks and he’s another guy. He’s in just an amazing shape and he’s shredding like never before,” he said.

Petrucci also launched his own guitar software brand, ToneMission, last month (July) to promote “high-tech products that enable guitarists to share in his love and pursuit of amazing guitar tones”.

Its first product, the John Petrucci IR Collection: Vol. 1, is a curated collection of impulse responses from Petrucci’s signature guitar rig created which are said to replicate the Dream Theater guitarist’s exact signal chain.

Find out more about Guitar Universe on the event’s website. You can also check out Tonemission for more information on Petrucci’s software.