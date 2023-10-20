The Week In Guitar: The Victory Kraken returns, and Epiphone branches out

Welcome back to the week in guitar, your rundown of everything that’s happened in our little universe over the last seven days. It’s been an odd one – let’s dive in.

Is Epiphone about to launch a new multi-effects unit?

A leaked dealer listing has suggested the existence of an Epiphone multi-effects unit. Although, from the details that have been revealed, this isn’t exactly equivalent to the Fender Tone Master – it’s instead an entry-level trio of effects in one box, seemingly aimed at beginner players. Strangely, it appears to be a rebranded unit from another manufacturer – the same unit as the Joyo TC-1 Tonechain, matching its functions and I/O exactly.

Release the Kraken! Again!

Victory Amplification has released a new version of the Kraken, it’s 50-watt high-gain heavy-hitting lunchbox head. The new version of the amp comes with a revamped clean channel, a presence control, and some other general circuit tweaks. There’s also a new version of the head in a wooden sleeve, if the pure metal lunchbox look isn’t for you. Victory artist Rabea Massaad helped re-work the original Kraken – and you can hear him taking it for a spin in the demo track above.

Quick Riffs

Paul Reed Smith has a street named after him.

The Gear Page users have a 60-page thread about why Taylor Swift, the multi-platinum artist with a near-20-year career going stronger than ever, is actually successful. It is, unsurprisingly, a mess.

John Cruz officially confirms the closure of his solo business, citing COVID difficulties.

Quote Of The Week

“A lot of young people would benefit to know that you don’t have to be as technically accurate as the latest TikTok guy who’s just unbelievable. What you have to be is exactly yourself, what you want to represent yourself as.”

Marty Friedman has given some reassuring words for people who’ve ever seen Ichika Nito play and gone “how the hell am I ever supposed to measure up to that?”

The Encore

Aeroband is currently trying to raise interest in its Aeroguitar, which is… well, it’s hard to say. A toy? A valuable learning tool for beginners? E-waste from the off? SixStringTV got to take a look at it, and, well, it seems sending the thing to actual guitar players was their first mistake.