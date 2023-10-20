logo
News

The Week In Guitar: The Victory Kraken returns, and Epiphone branches out

It’s been a busy week in guitar culture, but here are the most notable news stories, trends and weird stuff we’ve seen over the last seven days.

Kraken-VX-MkII-Lunchbox@2000x1500

Image: Victory Amplification

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Welcome back to the week in guitar, your rundown of everything that’s happened in our little universe over the last seven days. It’s been an odd one – let’s dive in.

Is Epiphone about to launch a new multi-effects unit?

A leaked dealer listing has suggested the existence of an Epiphone multi-effects unit. Although, from the details that have been revealed, this isn’t exactly equivalent to the Fender Tone Master – it’s instead an entry-level trio of effects in one box, seemingly aimed at beginner players. Strangely, it appears to be a rebranded unit from another manufacturer – the same unit as the Joyo TC-1 Tonechain, matching its functions and I/O exactly.

Release the Kraken! Again!

Victory Amplification has released a new version of the Kraken, it’s 50-watt high-gain heavy-hitting lunchbox head. The new version of the amp comes with a revamped clean channel, a presence control, and some other general circuit tweaks. There’s also a new version of the head in a wooden sleeve, if the pure metal lunchbox look isn’t for you. Victory artist Rabea Massaad helped re-work the original Kraken – and you can hear him taking it for a spin in the demo track above.

Quick Riffs

  • Paul Reed Smith has a street named after him.
  • The Gear Page users have a 60-page thread about why Taylor Swift, the multi-platinum artist with a near-20-year career going stronger than ever, is actually successful. It is, unsurprisingly, a mess.
  • John Cruz officially confirms the closure of his solo business, citing COVID difficulties.

Quote Of The Week

“A lot of young people would benefit to know that you don’t have to be as technically accurate as the latest TikTok guy who’s just unbelievable. What you have to be is exactly yourself, what you want to represent yourself as.”

Marty Friedman has given some reassuring words for people who’ve ever seen Ichika Nito play and gone “how the hell am I ever supposed to measure up to that?”

The Encore

Aeroband is currently trying to raise interest in its Aeroguitar, which is… well, it’s hard to say. A toy? A valuable learning tool for beginners? E-waste from the off? SixStringTV got to take a look at it, and, well, it seems sending the thing to actual guitar players was their first mistake.

Related Artists

Marty Friedman

Related Tags

#Amplifiers#Effects

Trending Now

1

“We were creating new skin”: How Black Pumas redefined their musical relationship for a more collaborative second album

2

A Brief History of Taylor Guitars

3

Five essential R.E.M. songs that guitarists need to hear

4

Blackstar St James plugin review: on par with Neural DSP?

5

Fender Tone Master Pro review: a very Fender floor modeller

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E2 Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.