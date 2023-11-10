logo
“That would be a really cool, semi-shreddy, Tool-like band”: Wolfgang Van Halen picks four musicians he’d like to form a supergroup with

“That’s a cool band. I hope that happens,” he laughs.

Wolfgang Van Halen has chosen four musicians he’d like to form a hypothetical supergroup with, and his picks have morphed together a “semi-shreddy” outfit of some interesting artists.

WVH has had a very busy year by not only released his second album with his band Mammoth WVHMammoth II – but also featuring on the Barbie movie soundtrack, and getting married (with some music from Meshuggah on the wedding playlist).

In an interview with Loudwire, Wolfie assures that married life is going great and he’s still very much enjoying working with his bandmates, and is also tasked with the challenge of forming a dream supergroup.

But there was one rule – no Van Halen members allowed. “That gets that out of the way for me so people don’t get pissed off at me if I don’t [pick them]!” He jokes.

“Guitar – Aaron Marshall [of Intervals]. He is my favourite guitar player right now. I think he’s a phenomenal guitar player, he writes amazing music, he’s wonderful. He’s on guitar,” he begins.

“Drums – between Danny Carey [of Tool] and Gavin Harrison, I’m gonna go with Gavin Harrison. He’s one of my favourite drummer’s, [he’s] from Porcupine Tree. I would have picked Danny Carey, but for bass I’m gonna pick Justin Chancellor because he is one of my favourite bass players, and they already play together in Tool so let’s mix it up.

“For a singer, I’ll pick Ian Kenny from Karnivool. One of my favourite bands from Australia. I think that would be a really cool, semi-shreddy, Tool-like band between the four of those guys. That’s a cool band. I hope that happens,” he laughs.

Watch the full interview below:

Find out more about Mammoth WVH via their official website.

