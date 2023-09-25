Corey Taylor becomes an ambassador for Orange Amplification

Orange Amplification has announced that Corey Taylor has become a new ambassador for the brand.

Taylor, best known as vocalist for metal band Slipknot, released his second solo album, CMF2, earlier this month (15 September) and is currently on tour across the US, UK, Europe and Australia following its release.

The brand says that his Orange Rockerverb 100 MKIII and PPC412 Cabinet are accompanying him on tour, providing him with “a clean channel with versatile lower and mid tones” and “classic British Crunch through to the heaviest modern metal and everything in between” via the amp head’s dirty channel.

Taylor joins a long list of ambassadors for the Orange brand, including artists such as Geddy Lee of Rush, Orianthi, Jimmy Page, Marcus King and more.

“Orange Amplification is delighted to announce that Corey Taylor has become one of the company’s Ambassadors. A talented multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer, Taylor is considered one of the greatest frontmen in heavy metal today,” says the brand.

Orange Amplification also recently launched its OR30 amp. Branded “the amp that has it all,” it hosts footswitchable volume control and a bright switch, which is said to be the first on any amp in Orange’s history. Despite its 30W output, Orange says it hit the same sound pressure readings as a 100W amp in the test room.

Take a closer look and hear it in action in the video below:

View all of the latest products from Orange Amplifications via its official website. Tickets for Taylor’s current tour are available now.