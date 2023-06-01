EarthQuaker Devices reissues one of its “most beloved pedals ever”, the Disaster Transport

The newly-outfitted delay pedal retains many of the same specs that made it a staple, but adds a selection of updated features.

EarthQuaker Devices has reissued one of its “most beloved pedals ever”, the Disaster Transport delay pedal.

According to the company, it initially set out to recreate the Disaster Transport pedal in it’s earliest form, before “the OG” of EarthQuaker Devices, Jamie Stillman, started to tweak and improve the pedal’s original design.

“In doing so, we redesigned the delay line to reduce the noise floor and improve the quality of the delay,” EarthQuaker says. “We boosted the output with a cleaner mixing section; it’s now filtered to sound more like an analogue delay than any of the previous versions.

“This delay pedal sits perfectly in the background with more of an evolved ambience to it, but it can be dialled in for more of a dramatic effect of your choosing.”

There have also been some changes to the box itself, as EQD has added a Mod Mode switch allowing users to choose between bending and stretching the modulation wave. The Bend setting also offers a sound similar to a chorus, while the Stretch offers pitch stretching modulation.

Another change comes in the form of a Mod Speed three-position toggle switch, which offers slow, medium, and fast settings.

The pedal also offers knobs to control the speed, intensity, mix, repeats and time, with modulate and activate switches.

There’s also ramp modulation circuitry, meaning you can turn the delay time down and start to use feedback and modulation at a higher setting.

You can watch a demo of the reissued pedal below:

For more information, you can head to EarthQuakerDevices.com.

EarthQuaker Devices has enjoyed a stellar year so far, unveiling such new products as the ’70s-inspired Aurelius Tri-Voice Chorus pedal, and a silver version of the Sunn O))) Life V3 pedal.