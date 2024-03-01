Ed Sheeran looper pedals have officially landed: “They do everything I need them to do – and more”

Ed Sheeran has launched two new signature looper pedals in partnership with Headrush — the Sheeran Looper + and Looper X, which will cost you $299 and $1,199 respectively.

As you can probably tell from their price tags, the Looper + and X are vastly different beasts: the former is a compact no-nonsense dual-track pedal while the latter a stadium-grade multi-track looper workstation that also doubles as a multi-effects pedal.

Both pedals were designed by Sheeran and his production team, and features a custom DSP powered by HeadRush for “class-leading audio quality and comprehensive connectivity options” to help take your looping to the “next level”.

To start, the Sheeran Looper + offers intuitive looping out-the-box with four different looper modes – Single, Multi, Sync and Song. The pedal boasts stadium-grade die-cast aluminium pedals, a durable steel chassis and an intuitive 1.8” colour screen with RGB LED loop status ring for heads up performance information. It also lets you store up to 128 loops with over 3 hours of total onboard storage time.

Players can also enjoy a slew of connectivity options including stereo inputs, a combo XLR jack, a USB port for MIDI and loop file transfers, and an external single or dual footswitch input. When connected to a Mac or PC, the Looper + appears as a plug-and-play USB storage device, making it easy to transfer loops without any extra software.

Conveniently, the Looper + can be powered by a 9v power supply or with 4 AA batteries to offer over six hours of battery life, making it perfect for on-the-go use.

The Sheeran Looper X, meanwhile, is described as the “ultimate looper workstation for songwriting and live performance”. At the heart of the Looper X are eight die-cast aluminium foot pedals paired with five versatile loop modes.

Apart from Sheeran’s powerful multi-track looper workflows, you get a 7” touchscreen that shows real-time metering and waveform rendering, a 360° navigation wheel with push-to-enter function, full RGB LED indicator system and a “complete toolkit of loop creation and remix functions”.

The pedal also offers an onboard multi-effects suite including auto-harmony and auto-vocal tuning, 26 effects options and nine different multi-FX racks with over 150 custom presets designed for guitars, vocals, percussion, and more.

Additional features include a built-in chromatic tuner, metronome, backing track player with over 300 drum loops, seven hours of internal storage, and a handy Intelligent Time-Stretching function that maintains pitch when changing tempos.

“So many people that have tons of equipment that they bring round to make their loop thing work, I just thought having it all in one thing would make it a lot easier,” Ed says of his latest project.

“The reason that this is what it is is because of years of being like, ‘I would like this in a pedal.’ It does everything I need it to do. And more. It far surpasses anything that I’d ever used before. The key thing is they sound great and they’re easy to use. I use them.”

Learn more at Sheeran Guitars.