Fishman adds three new mini pedals to its AFX family for acoustic guitarists

Fishman has expanded its AFX Mini family of pedals, with three new additions designed for acoustic guitarists.

The new pedals include the EchoBack Delay, BlueChorus, and the AcoustiComp Compressor. They join the NAMM 2023-released Broken Record Looper, Pocket Blender, Acoustiverb, and the Pro EQ.

Each pedal from the AFX lineup is easy to use and hosts the capability to switch between true bypass or a buffered bypass. They also feature a “dual channel audio path” that lets users create two independent effect chains with a single series of cables.

EchoBack Delay

This pedal is described as “feature-rich”, with a tap tempo, three elemental delay types – Analogue, Digital, and Tape – voiced and mixed in parallel to give acoustic performances and recordings new rhythms without compromising tone.

Players can turn the Delay knob or tap a tempo to find the right rhythm for the moment, and any changes in delay time will create a temporary pitch effect. A Repeats control also sets how many echoes are heard while the Level knob blends in the delay alongside the signal, not on top of it.

BlueChorus

Choose between Analogue, Vintage, and Classic. BlueChorus also features a Rate control that sets the speed of each effect and a Depth control that blends it “perfectly” into your mix. A Tone control rolls-off the high frequencies of each effect – but not the acoustic sound – for a thicker tone that retains the definition.

AcoustiComp

This compressor aims to make things easy, putting complex fine-tuning “behind the scenes”. Based on the popular Aura Spectrum compressor, it provides mild and effective dynamic levelling to complement acoustic instruments. It hosts just two knobs – level and comp.

Check out more in the demo video below:

All three new additions are available for $119.95 each. Find out more over at Fishman.