Gibson releases ‘70s era inspired Deluxe Protector hardshell cases

They’re inspired by the Gibson Chainsaw cases of the 1970s.

Gibson has released a collection of ‘70s inspired Deluxe Protector Series hardshell cases, which feature a range of modern extra-secure improvements.

These new cases come in a range of different shapes, within 11 versions on offer, to fit perfectly to the contours of your favoured Gibson model.

They feature “rugged” polyethylene shells, and have new improvements such as TSA-approved locks, ergonomic soft-grip handles, and black powder-coated hardware. They have a blue plush interior lining, and also include an accessories compartment.

The cases on offer are:

Les Paul

SG

ES-335

Jumbo Acoustic

Dreadnought

J-185

Small-Body Acoustic

ES-339

Explorer

Flying V

Firebird

In a post on Instagram, Gibson said: “Inspired by the design of vintage 70s-era Gibson ‘chainsaw’ cases, Gibson Deluxe Protector Series hardshell cases feature rugged polyethylene shells and modern improvements like TSA-approved locks, ergonomic soft-grip handles, and black powder-coated hardware.

“Protect your instrument with a case that delivers both vintage-inspired style and modern technology,” it stated.

Earlier this month, Kirk Hammet’s 1960 Les Paul Standard, named “Sunny”, became the latest inductee to Gibson’s Certified Vintage Collection. It joined a range of ultra-exclusive vintage guitars which are sold to customers via the Gibson Garage.

The 1960 “Sunny” Les Paul Standard was sold initially by its first owner’s widow to another collector in the ‘80s, before featuring in the 1996 book, The Beauty of the Burst. Hammett purchased it after this, and has used it repeatedly up until last year (2022).

In a statement, he described his love for the Sunny: “Sunny is special because not only is she in immaculate condition, but her tone is so present and bright, it’s like the sun cutting through clouds on an overcast day.”

All cases within the Deluxe Protector Series lineup are priced at $249 (USD). Shope the range at Gibson.com.