Guitar Center hosting huge President’s Day sale with up to 35 percent off guitars from Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch and more
Every day is a good day for a new guitar, but when you can get 35 percent off it’s a no brainer.
Credit: Guitar Center
President’s Day is here, and in celebration Guitar Center has launched a range of deals across its electric and acoustic guitars, accessories and more.
Those looking to strike a deal can make the most of up to 35 percent off gear from the likes of Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch, Epiphone and plenty of others up until 21 February.
Acoustic guitars
A range of models from Yamaha, Martin, Taylor, Fender and more are on sale currently, with ideal models for both beginners and more advanced players alike. A selection of these deals are:
- Taylor Grand Auditorium models – This might be one for the Swifties out there, as Taylor Swift has been seen playing Taylor Auditorium models on stage across her huge Eras tour. The 214e (was $1,499 now $1,399) and 214ce (was $1,699 now $1,399) are both included in the sale, and more.
- Yamaha’s Dreadnought series – You can now save $50 on the FX335C in Natural, Black, and Tobacco Sunburst finishes. Ideal for beginners.
- Fender Concert Acoustic-Electric models – Also suitable for entry-level players, the FA models from Fender’s Concert series are also on offer, with a saving of $50. These come in Black, Mahogany, Natural, and Sunburst.
Electric guitars
Tonnes of electric guitars are now reduced for President’s Day, including:
- Fender Player Stratocasters – Multiple Player Strats are on offer, including a Limited-Edition model in Candy Red Burst. If you’re still thinking of that stunning red chrome model played by H.E.R. at the Super Bowl, then this looks pretty close, and it’s now just $699.99.
- Gretsch G5237TG Electromatic Jet FT Bigsby Limited-Edition – this gorgeous Gretsch is available in Black Pearl Metallic or Champagne White and you can save up to $150 on each, as they’re now both priced at $599.99. They come with Black Top FilterTron pickups and gold hardware.
- Epiphone Les Paul Standard ‘60s Quilt Top Limited-Edition – In both Faded Cherry Sunburst and Translucent Blue, these Les Pauls are now on offer for $599 each. That’s a saving of $100.
Offers on pedals
- Line 6 HX Stomp XL multi-effects unit – Save $150 on this effects unit, now priced at $599.99. The HX Stomp is known to be used by metal trio, Voice Of Baceprot.
- Universal Audio’s Ruby, Lion and Dream pedals – now just $349 each.
- Electro-Harmonix Soul Food overdrive – reduced from over $100, now $81.28.
To view the full sale range, including amplifiers and accessories too, head over to Guitar Center.