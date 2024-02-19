Guitar Center hosting huge President’s Day sale with up to 35 percent off guitars from Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch and more

President’s Day is here, and in celebration Guitar Center has launched a range of deals across its electric and acoustic guitars, accessories and more.

Those looking to strike a deal can make the most of up to 35 percent off gear from the likes of Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch, Epiphone and plenty of others up until 21 February.

Acoustic guitars

A range of models from Yamaha, Martin, Taylor, Fender and more are on sale currently, with ideal models for both beginners and more advanced players alike. A selection of these deals are:

Electric guitars

Tonnes of electric guitars are now reduced for President’s Day, including:

Offers on pedals

