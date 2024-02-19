logo
Guitar Center hosting huge President’s Day sale with up to 35 percent off guitars from Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch and more

Every day is a good day for a new guitar, but when you can get 35 percent off it’s a no brainer.

President’s Day is here, and in celebration Guitar Center has launched a range of deals across its electric and acoustic guitars, accessories and more.

Those looking to strike a deal can make the most of up to 35 percent off gear from the likes of Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch, Epiphone and plenty of others up until 21 February.

Acoustic guitars

Taylor Grand Auditorium acoustic guitar
Taylor 214e DLX Grand Auditorium acoustic-electric guitar in Tobacco Sunburst. Credit: Guitar Center

A range of models from Yamaha, Martin, Taylor, Fender and more are on sale currently, with ideal models for both beginners and more advanced players alike. A selection of these deals are:

Electric guitars

Fender Player Strat HSS in Candy Apple Red
Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Pau Ferro Fingerboard Limited-Edition Electric Guitar Candy Red Burst Credit: Guitar Center

Tonnes of electric guitars are now reduced for President’s Day, including:

Offers on pedals

To view the full sale range, including amplifiers and accessories too, head over to Guitar Center.

