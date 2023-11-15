“This is my third signature Epiphone, and it’s completely raised the bar”: Jared James Nichols unveils new “Blues Power” signature model

Blues-rock powerhouse Jared James Nichols has unveiled the third iteration of his Epiphone Les Paul Custom signature guitar.

Dubbed the “Blues Power”, the new release arrives in a handsome Aged Pelham Blue finish and features classic Les Paul Custom styling and cosmetic appointments.

Just like the black and gold models, the Blues Power sports a single Seymour Duncan P-90 pickup — the “JJN P90 Silencer” — in the bridge position for a hum-free performance. It also retains the stripped down volume tone control layout of the previous versions, and comes complete with brushed nickel hardware, including Grover Locking Rotomatic tuners and a wraparound Lightning Bar bridge for rock-solid tuning stability.

The guitar itself features an all-mahogany construction and features a ’50s profile neck for you to really wrap your hands around. For $999, you’ll also get an ebony fingerboard with traditional pearloid block inlays. Each purchase also comes with an EpiLite soft guitar case to keep your axe safe and secure.

In celebration of the release, Nichols will perform a special free show and release party at Sweetwater Music in Ft. Wayne, IN on 14 November. Additional in-store shows include Chicago Music Exchange in Chicago, IL on 15 November, Cream City Music in Brookfield, WI on 16 November, Dave’s Guitar in Madison, WI on 20 November, and Moore Guitars in Evansville, IN on 24 November. Southern Rock artist Cage Willis will be joining Nichols for the tour.

“Blues Power is my third signature Epiphone, and it has completely raised the bar,” Nichols says. “Besides being a visually stunning instrument, the tone and playability are next level. This guitar is an inspiration. I cannot wait to unleash Blues Power on the world.”

Learn more at Epiphone.