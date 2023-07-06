Josh Scott thinks these two Wampler pedals are better than the Bad Monkey – are we in for another sky-high price hike?

Earlier this year, the pedal maker said the Bad Monkey was indistinguishable from the Klon Centaur, causing the former’s price to skyrocket. Now he says the Wampler Triumph and Phenom are even better.

JHS‘s Josh Scott has once again chimed in on the DigiTech Bad Monkey discourse, which back in March reached fever pitch when the previously unpopular pedal skyrocketed from $65 to well over $500 apiece.

The rapid and unexpected price hike came when Scott claimed in a YouTube video that the sound of the Bad Monkey was indistinguishable from the Klon Centaur – which can sell for upwards of $6,000.

Now, the pedal manufacturer and internet personality has tapped into his influence once again to cause chaos in the pedal world, claiming that the Wampler Triumph and Phenom distortion and overdrive pedals – both priced at $99 – are even better than the Bad Monkey.

In a new video on the JHS Pedals YouTube channel, Scott – alongside Wampler head honcho Brian Wampler – showcases what the two pedals are capable of, and explains why he thinks they’re so great.

“It’s pretty stinkin’ versatile because Brian [Wampler] based it around the Bad Monkey topology in one section and this EQ you get the mids so its better than a Bad Monkey,” says JHS.

“These are cool for many reasons, but mainly, they’re $99,” he continues. “Wampler is the arguably one of the best in the business, and one of the best overdrive dirt pedal designers that has ever walked the shores of Indiana.”

“$99 for a pedal in this line with this many controls is amazing. These pedals are phenomenal – pun intended!”

“I love the bad monkey circuit,” explains Wampler later on in the video. “I loved It since it came out, when no one liked it and before you made ’em $500 a piece, [I] still loved it. When I designed it I was trying to go for that sort of thing.”

Back when the Bad Monkey pandemonium unfolded in March, Josh Scott had a simple retort to those who blamed him for the sky-high value hike: “[You] had 19 years to buy one, but you never cared.” Brutal, but he’s not wrong!