Mateus Asato says this is the most underrated reverb pedal “by far”

Mateus Asato has shared the most underrated reverb pedal “by far” in an Instagram story.

The Brazilian guitarist shared a photo of a Neunaber Wet Reverb V5 pedal. He wrote, “There’s something that I’m very particular about guitar and reverb: the decay and its clarity and EQ.

“This one in particular has a perfect blend where you can play ‘runs’ with clarity but still with that good length of atmosphere”, he continued, also praising the tone warmth.

He finished, “I just don’t get why people (aka the guitar influencers) don’t talk about this pedal as much as it deserves”, joking that he wasn’t getting paid for the post.

The pedal is designed for flexibility and ease of use, with three simple controls. It has a small footprint, mono input and output for convenience, and analog dry signal. The updated V5 pedal also has a W3T reverb algorithm taken from the Immerse MK II pedal and plug-in.

In September 2021, Asato showcased his pedalboard in an interview. It featured four Jackson Audio pedals: the Asabi and Golden Boy overdrives, Bloom compressor, and Modular Fuzz. And, there was also a Dunlop Echoplex delay and a Strymon Flint reverb-tremolo.

And in April this year, the 29-year-old announced a new signature series with Suhr Guitars, the Mateus Asato Signature Suhr Classic T. Since 2013, when he received his first Suhr Classic Antique, he’s become closely associated with the brand.

The new model has an Alder body with a Roasted Maple neck and Indian Rosewood fingerboard. It’s available in two configurations, one a Classic T with Asato’s signature M.A.T. single coils and a Wilkinson-3 saddle bridge. The other has two Lollar gold-foil pickups and a Gotoh 510.