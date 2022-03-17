Mooer’s Prime P1 Intelligent Pedal fits 126 effects, a looper, and a recording platform in your pocket

Mooer’s latest effects box, the Prime P1 Intelligent Pedal, isn’t one that sits on your pedalboard but rather in your pocket.

The compact box is designed to operate in tandem with a mobile app and fits 126 effects for guitar and bass; a metronome; tuner; drum machine with 40 patterns, and an 80-second looper.

On top of those features, the Prime P1 doubles as a mobile recording platform via USB connection as well.

The Prime app, for both Android and iOS devices, serves as the interface for the Prime P1 and lets you customise presets and load up to four tones at a time. It’s also where useful information for the tuner, metronome and looper are displayed.

To use the ‘pedal’ simply plug your guitar into the quarter-inch input and hook up your headphones to a dedicated jack. Bluetooth features let you add external audio such as backing tracks for practice and connect with Mooer’s F-series wireless footswitch.

Mooer says that the Prime P1’s firmware is currently optimised for bass and electric guitars but will be, in future, updated to support more instruments like acoustic guitars.

Through a cloud service, Mooer is also offering players the ability to upload tone presets and download ones from others.

These features are wrapped up in a sleek-looking enclosure – in either Graphite Black, Ivory white or Space Grey – with a 1900mAH lithium battery that promises 4.5 hours of play.

For a better idea of the Prime P1’s capabilities, check out Mooer’s demo below:

The Mooer Prime P1 appears to be available now online. A listing from AliExpress prices the gadget at $150.