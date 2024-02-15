PRS hung up on John Mayer when he first asked for a signature guitar

According to Tim Pierce, guitarist and long-time friend of Paul Reed Smith, PRS – which makes John Mayer’s signature Silver Sky – initially rejected his phone call as they didn’t believe it was actually him.

In a video posted to Youtube, the guitarist explained that Mayer had attempted to get a hold of Paul Reed Smith through the general enquiries phone line, which led to the receiver of the call hanging up after not believing that John Mayer was on the other end.

This led to the guitarist having to send a text with a photo of a piece of paper where he wrote: “Yes, this is me.”

According to Pierce, he wanted a guitar built for his Grateful Dead tour, and when he was able to get through it led to a conversation about the guitar we know today as the PRS Silver Sky.

You can watch the full video below:

In more John Mayer news, he recently confirmed that Dead & Company will be taking on a Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Despite the supergroup – comprising Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and Mickey Hart as well as Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane – playing what was billed as their final tour in 2023, Mayer has now said they’ll be back together for a residency at the new Las Vegas arena.

General sale has already begun, and as of writing some dates have sold out, but there are still some seats available on other dates with many selling for over $600.

For more information you can head to Dead & Company.