Strymon unveils the Brig, its brand-new compact Bucket Brigade delay pedal

The Brig delivers all the warmth, subtle grit and unique tactile playing experience of analogue BBDs, offering three distinct delay voicings in one stereo pedal.

Following the launch of its Cloudburst Ambient Reverb pedal earlier this year – which earned a grand 10/10 rating from us – Strymon has released the Brig, a new analogue bucket brigade delay (BBD) pedal based on the Strymon Brigadier.

The new pedal uses the same compact form factor found in the Cloudburst Reverb, and has three distinctly different delay voices inspired by different types of BBD chip circuits:

The 3205 voice delivers gritty repeats that can morph as it feeds back, creating sounds ranging from gorgeous slapback echoes to psychedelic sci-fi effects. Meanwhile, the 3005 voice recreates a dual MN3005 BBD chip circuit running at 15V for longer delay times, higher headroom, and warm repeats with a soft, dreamlike quality.

And finally, the Multi voice features two cross-coupled, super-clean dBucket delay lines with golden ratio timing to create complex soundscapes and a huge stereo soundfield that remains musical and clean even while sitting on the edge of self-oscillation.

And a tip from Strymon – set the 3205 voice to its minimum 30ms delay time and turn up the modulation to use the Brig as a BBD chorus pedal.

The pedal has five controls in total: Time, Repeats, Mod, Mix, and Filter, the last one replacing the Bucket Loss function on the Brig’s larger Brigadier sibling. We also get a new artifact-free tap tempo mode which can be accessed via the bypass footswitch. Once tempo has been tapped in, you can use the Time knob to set the Tap Division for triplet, eighth, dotted eighth, or quarter note.

As far as connectivity goes, you get stereo IO on TRS jacks, USB C and TRS MIDI connectivity with 300 presets and Strymon’s acclaimed discrete JFET analogue input.

“This one came out pretty special,” Strymon co-founder, DSP maven, and sound designer Pete Celi says of the new release. “The repeats and modulation have been tuned to offer a ton of different tonal possibilities, and it’s such a joy to play that it’s easy to lose track of time.”

Gregg Stock, Strymon co-founder and CEO adds, “We’re really pleased with Brig – it delivers a ton of delay possibilities and IO flexibility in the smaller platform that we announced with Cloudburst, and at a smaller price. Initial feedback from internal and external testers has been overwhelmingly positive, so I think customers will be in ’70s delay heaven as soon as they plug in.”

The Strymon Brig is available for a price of $259/ £259.99.

Hear it in action below.

More details are available at Strymon.